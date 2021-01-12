James Tupper

Tupper portrayed Amanda’s father, David Clarke, who she thought was dead after disappearing from her life when he was framed for a crime he didn’t commit. The Canadian actor then played Joshua Copeland on Aftermath before appearing on American Woman and starring in three Emma Fielding Mysteries films. He played Nathan Carlson on Big Little Lies, Andrew Pollack on A Million Little Things and Fenton Hardy in the 2020 series The Hardy Boys. Tupper shares one son, Atlas, with his former partner Anne Heche.