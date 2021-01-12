Josh Bowman

The British actor’s role of Daniel Grayson spanned from 2011 to 2014, with a guest appearance during the show’s fourth season in 2015. He then starred in Level Up and Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story. Bowman also appeared on Time After Time and Our Girl as Dr. Antonio. He directed and produced his first film, Eve, in 2019, following it up with The Night Passenger and Great North. After meeting VanCamp on Revenge, the pair began dating in October 2011, and got married in December 2018.