Karine Vanasse

Vanasse joined the cast in season 3 as magazine editor Margaux LeMarchal. The Canada native starred in Buddha’s Little Finger, Worst Case, We Get Married, Trench 11 and Malek. She played the lead character Justine Laurier on Blue Moon for three seasons, appeared on God Friended Me and portrayed Lise Delorme on Cardinal for four years. Vanasse has three producing credits to her name, including 2009’s Polytechnique. She has one son, Clarence, who was born in 2018.