July 2021

Glanville wrote an op-ed piece for The Sun in July 2021, reflecting on her anger toward Rimes after learning of her affair with Cibrian more than a decade earlier. “It was so public. Everyone felt sorry for me and wanted to hug me,” she wrote of the scandal. “But I wanted to punch everyone in the face. I couldn’t turn on the TV without seeing something about them. LeAnn had taken over my life and I didn’t have a voice anymore.”

The TV personality noted that after seeing her youngest son sitting in the musician’s lap early on in Rimes’ relationship with Cibrian, Glanville lost it and threatened to harm her. “I had this rage in my body. I really wanted to kill her,” she recalled. “I walked over to her, grabbed Jake and I looked at her and said, ‘I will f–king murder you.’ I didn’t cope well. I was angry, I was drinking — Chardonnay was my crutch. I was so mad at Eddie for blowing up our life together.”