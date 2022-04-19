March 2020

The reality TV personality reignited the drama in March 2020 when Glanville alleged that the couple were keeping her sons from her amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s very crazy that I’ve been alone for this entire week and I can’t be with my children because it happens not to be my week in our divorce settlement,” Glanville tweeted on March 20. “I think that this is a time with special circumstances and I should be able to be with them. … This is when people’s true colors show @eddiecibrian @leannrimes how truthful are your words??!!”

When a social media user criticized the Bravo star for addressing the situation via Twitter, she fired back that she “called, texted and emailed” Cibrian and Rimes.

“Sometimes social media is the only thing that other people care about!!” Granville tweeted at the time. “I’ve done my due diligence, trust me!!!! Sometimes you have to take it to the f–king masses.”

While Glanville was reunited with Mason and Jake days after her posts, she still wasn’t happy about the situation.

“I got the boys back today. I still will never understand why we all don’t stay together in [their] mansion with me in the guest house so we can both be with our kids,” she wrote. “Guess I’m just further involved or removed.”