Cheating Scandals

Season 12 will waste no time tackling Porsha’s relationship with her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, who was accused of cheating on the reality star.

“Fans will see everything. I think fans like the fact that I’ve always been very honest and transparent, and I definitely had to just dig in and continue to be that way, even though I was going through a hard time,” Porsha told Us, noting that the pair is “rebuilding” their relationship in real time. “Fans will see us in counseling and will see me dealing with real life. A lot of what a lot of people deal with in relationships, they’re going to see on TV — the good and the bad and the ugly.”

Viewers will also see the beginning of the end for Kenya’s marriage to Marc Daly. After the former pageant queen announced their split in September, an insider told Us that Marc was unfaithful. However, Cynthia told Us that Kenya might not be ready to end their two-year marriage just yet.

“This is her first marriage. I think she went into it for all the right reasons. She is still very much in love with her husband, and who knows? Maybe they can still work it out in the end,” Cynthia told Us. “I think they both deserve to be happy whether they’re together or not, and I’m not the kind of mom or parent that thinks that you have to be with the father of your child to be able to be good parents to your children. I personally don’t think that because you have a kid with somebody is the only reason to stay with that person.”