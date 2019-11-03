Cynthia’s Engaged

Not all love lives in the ATL are on the rocks! Fans will see Mike Hill propose to Cynthia during season 12.

“Mike got to shoot with me a lot more this season. He spends a lot of time in Atlanta with me when he’s not in his busy season,” Cynthia told Us. “He’s on a couple different shows right now, so we’re spending all our time in LA at the moment. That’s home base, but you see me very much happy, very much in love, and very much open to fix anything that is broken, and if it’s not able to be fixed, then I’m actually okay with it.”

She added that the twosome “couldn’t be happier.”