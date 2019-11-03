Kenya’s Back — and So Are the ‘Friends’

The former Miss USA returns to the franchise after one season off during the season 12 premiere. “Friends” of the Housewives Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam will also be featured — much to Kenya’s dismay.

“I’m just kind of bored with it. Yeah. I think we need something new,” Kenya told Us on October 21. “I think we need Housewives or friends of the show that brings something new and we’ve seen her for eight or nine seasons. I’m kind of just over it.”