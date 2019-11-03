Oh, Baby!

Kenya, Porsha, Eva and Kandi all have baby news to report when season 12 begins! While Kenya welcomed daughter Brooklyn in November 2018, Porsha documented daughter Pilar’s March birth on a spinoff titled Porsha’s Having a Baby.

Eva, meanwhile, is pregnant with her third child during season 12. Us broke the news in September that the America’s Next Top Model alum gave birth to her second son, Maverick, with her husband Michael Sterling. (Eva also has a daughter named Marley, 5, from a previous relationship.)

Finally, Kandi is expecting a child via surrogate with her husband, Todd Tucker. The couple are parents of son Ace, 3, and the singer has a daughter named Riley from a previous relationship.

“One of the biggest differences [from last season] is that we have a lot of damn babies and when we first started out we didn’t have any babies,” NeNe told Us about the Housewives kids. “So we have a lot of babies this season on the show. I mean, Eva’s had a couple more. Of course, Kenya has a baby. Porsha has a baby. So we have a lot of babies.”