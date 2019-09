90210 Meets Chicago

Days before Sutton’s event, news broke that Erika is set to star in Chicago on Broadway. “What a pleasure to play Roxie Hart, Chicago on Broadway. I mean, what a fun opportunity,” she told Us. “I mean, it’s huge. I’ve been a fan of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon forever and so this is almost like a dream come true. A lot of hard work ahead, but it’s going to be a lot of fun.”