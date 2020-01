Brandi Glanville

“I have known Brandi for a while. She’s been to my house a few times, so I know what’s up with Brandi,” Sutton told Us. “And the thing with Brandi is she likes a lot of attention and she gets a lot of attention, but she really deep heartedly is a good person. I mean, she might be outrageous, but she’s not hurting anybody. At least that I know. I don’t think she’s vindictive.”