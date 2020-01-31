Denise Richards

Us confirmed earlier this month that Denise and Brandi are at odds after the latter claimed they hooked up in the past. Denise, who denies having a sexual past with Brandi, opted not to attend the finale party at Dorit’s amid the drama.

“We went to the final party at Dorit’s house and I was in the car with my boyfriend and I said, ‘I really hope Denise comes’. And she wasn’t there. It surprised me,” Sutton told Us. “And also it made me sad because I wanted her to be there. I really like her. She’s a really dear person and she has a very calm energy. I think we’re all, we all like her. So I think we were all disappointed that she didn’t come.”

While Sutton had good things to say about Brandi, she told Us that she only knows Denise’s side of the story.

“I haven’t really talked to Brandi about her side of the story. But I did tell Brandi, because I had heard rumors a year before the show about them, and I was like [to Brandi], ‘You cannot do that. Don’t kiss and tell,’” Sutton said. “And she just doesn’t give — she’s like, ‘I’m living my life, you know?’ She’s open and honest. So we’ll see.”