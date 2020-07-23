Too Hard on Denise?

Garcelle told Us that her costars were “without question” too hard on Denise during the reunion.

“I felt like [Denise] was being hit hard all the time and I felt like it was hard, time after time, after time,” she said. “At some point, you have to believe someone’s truth or just go, ‘OK’ and move on, but it wasn’t that way. I just felt like they were too harsh on her.”

The “Going to Bed With Garcelle” podcast host added that the reunion was “intense” for everyone. “Everybody’s on high alert, it was like code orange. … It’s a long day,” she said. “It’s a 13-hour-day, and obviously, we did it virtually, so that adds another thing to it, but it was just heated. It was a lot.”