The Ladies Address the Lawsuits

Back in April, Vanderpump called for Kyle, Erika and Dorit’s respective legal troubles to be featured on season 9. According to the release, all three women will defend themselves during the special.

“My husband did not scam anyone, and I don’t appreciate that,” Kyle says in the clip, seemingly referring to her husband, Mauricio Umansky, and his real estate company, The Agency, are being sued over the sale of a mansion in Malibu.