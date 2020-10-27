Kyle Confirms Crystal

“I like her, you know, I’ve met her a couple of times now, and I think she’s going to be just great. She’s very outgoing and confident. And I think that she’s very smart and she’s beautiful. I think that she’s going to be really good for the show,” she said on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show in October 2020. “You really have to be a strong, confident person. You know, it’s really hard coming into this group. I don’t know. I mean, I could say I totally get it, but I don’t because when I came into the show, you know, 11 years ago, we were all starting together for the first time. I can’t imagine what it feels like coming into this group of this, you know, show that’s successful all these years. It must be so strange, so you really have to have a lot of confidence and be very opinionated and outspoken and not afraid to speak up. So I think she fits all that.”