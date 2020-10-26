Kyle Makes Amends

Kyle told Us that she made amends with Denise off-camera — and she’s hoping to do the same with Garcelle onscreen.

“I was really blindsided by some of the stuff that [Garcelle] had said because the second she came on the show, I was so happy to have her on the show and I really liked her,” Kyle told Us in October 2020. “And then I was watching some of the things she was saying and doing, and I was just like, ‘Why?’ I was so taken aback. So, I feel like it’s hard in this group to navigate, you know, her friendships sometimes, especially a new one.”