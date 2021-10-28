Did Erika Lie to Viewers About Marriage to Tom?

“All marriages are complex. People are complex — there were good times, there were bad times, you’re talking about two decades of a marriage,” she said during part two. “[On this show], I think that I highlighted the best of him.”

She shared more insight when Andy asked whether she felt “the ship was sinking” before she filed for divorce as it seemed abrupt for viewers.

“I felt like he was sinking, not necessarily the ship,” she said. “There was no talking to this person, trying to get him to answer my questions, being shut out completely — anger, personality changes, and you can see now, look, the man is in a home, he’s in a memory care facility. We’ve all seen the pictures of him with a black eye. We’ve seen how disheveled and how absolutely horrible he has deteriorated since I left in November.”

She later added that Tom has been “on a loop” in recent years. “Saying the same stories over and over. He’s a master persuader and a master performer. He could not have told you anyone’s name here,” she claimed. “Not a soul, but he certainly could sit there and entertain. … It is not fair to say, ‘He got Alzheimer’s and I split’ [but] the Alzheimer’s and dementia is a part of what was going on.”

Erika concluded: “I’m at a place where I don’t quite know who I was married to. … I’m trying to — much like everyone else around me — trying to figure out what the f—k happened in the law firm, and in my personal life and the things that I’m finding out. There are moments I am overwhelmed, I am sad, I am heartbroken. And then, I am bewildered. Truly, where I’m like, ‘What was real?’ … I think he loved me and I think things happened to him.”