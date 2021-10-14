Erika’s Lawyers Suggested She Quit

After revealing that her legal team told her not to continue filming season 11 amid the case, Erika said she refused to leave. “I had nothing to hide. And they said, ‘Well, you know, that can get flipped around on you. … Everything can be parsed, twisted, turned, and yes, possibly used against you whether it is true or not. It almost doesn’t even matter at this point.’”

“Did you ever think of quitting the show?” Andy asked to which Erika replied, “Yes. but I’m not a quitter, and I wanted to honor my commitment, and I wasn’t going to run away from what’s coming at me.”