Tom Missing Chicago

During past seasons, Andy pointed out how strange it was that Tom didn’t read Erika’s book or see her on Chicago on Broadway. During part 1 of the season 11 reunion, she admitted that it bothered her after previously downplaying the lack of support.

“I’m not giving him a pass for that because I know that he was in D.C. and never bothered to come to New York City,” Erika said of COVID-19 causing Tom to miss the musical. “And I found that out later.”