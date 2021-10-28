Top 5

Erika Jayne’s Lawyers Suggested She Quit ‘RHOBH,’ She Told Tom Girardi to Leave Her and More Season 11 Reunion Revelations

 John Tsiavis/Bravo
Who Has Had Erika’s Back?

After Erika revealed that she was “keeping score” regarding who was there for her, Andy inquired for more information. “I’m going to keep that to myself,” she replied.

When it came time to discuss the group’s concerns about being implicated in the case, Erika had more to say.

“There’s nothing here that legally ties you all to me other than being mentioned in articles,” she insisted. “You can’t be fearful of that because you know the truth. If anyone tried to drag any of you in here, you know straight up it’s bulls—t. … There is no reason that any of these women should ever think that I would withhold something from them.”

