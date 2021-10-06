Top 5

‘RHOBH’ Season 11 Reunion Trailer Teases an Erika Jayne and Andy Cohen Showdown

'RHOBH' Season 11 Reunion Trailer Teases an Erika Jayne and Andy Cohen Showdown
Erika vs. Andy Cohen

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host came prepared, asking Erika why she didn’t leave Tom sooner — “I know what you make on this show,” he retorts — and whether she ever asked her estranged husband about the embezzlement allegations. 

After asking the other RHOBH women whether they believe Erika’s claims that she had no prior knowledge of what her husband of 20 years has been accused of, she blurts out, “Can someone please back me the f–k up on what I am saying!”

