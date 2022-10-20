Lisa Rinna Reveals She Threw Out Garcelle’s Book — Not Erika

Andy Cohen Says Rinna Has ‘No Impulse Control’

“Lisa, I have spoken to you about this privately many times. Your social media is disastrous,” the host told Lisa. “You make so much trouble for yourself. You post something and then you wind up having to delete it. A week or two ago, you posted, ‘I’m never posting about the Housewives of Beverly Hills — and then yesterday, you’re posting up a storm about the reunion and what’s to come and [posting] text messages. … It gives me anxiety. You post some s—t and I’m like, ‘What is she doing?’ Like blaming production for things.”

The actress admitted she gets a “dopamine high” from Instagram but is working on being better. “I try to just express myself and I do. I don’t necessarily think that I’m doing something when I first do it that’s bad. Not always. And then sometimes I’m like, ‘F—k it.’ … I am a work in progress when it comes to that and I’m going to get better. I will.”