Did Garcelle Think Someone on the Cast Was Behind Jax’s Bot Attacks?

After Cohen noted that Lisa was one of the “first people to condemn the online attacks toward Jax” — she called the posts “the most disgusting, unacceptable, horrific thing” — Garcelle admitted that she isn’t ruling out the idea that one of her costars hired the bots to harass her teen.

“I don’t know for a fact that they would have said that, but I think maybe purchasing the bots. It felt to me there was a pattern of attacking my children,” Garcelle said. “So for me, it felt like I wasn’t wanted on this show, so this is a way to get me out. Because if you attack my children, most likely I will leave. And so that’s why I felt that way. But I do have an investigation going on.”

When Diana joined the group virtually, she denied any involvement after Garcelle said she believed she could possibly be behind it since one of the threatening messages said “Leave Diana alone.”

“You obviously have a very low opinion of me if you think that I would be behind the bullying of a 14-year-old,” Diana said before Garcelle simply replied, “Yeah.”

Diana added: “I don’t know how evil I must appear that you would even consider the fact that I would do that to Jax.”