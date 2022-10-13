Dorit’s Trauma From Robbery Has Affected Her Marriage

“One of the things that happens in trauma that people don’t realize is that there’s no aspect of your life that’s not touched. I’ve had issues in my marriage, and I have a wonderful marriage,” she said of her marriage to PK Kemsley. “It does something to your confidence as a mom, you feel depleted. It’s hard to get out of bed some days. I mean, you’re grieving the loss of who you were before.”

When asked about allegations that PK “orchestrated the robbery for an insurance scam,” Dorit fired back: “I’m struggling with trying to get out of bed in the morning. … This isn’t something that you can orchestrate. I know what I’ve been through and I was very lucky. … It is still an open investigation.”