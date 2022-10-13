Erika Addresses Her Comment About Crystal’s Eating Disorder

When asked whether Crystal was upset that Sutton barged into her room last season because of her eating disorder, Crystal replied: “No, [I wasn’t bingeing and purging]. That situation was not the reason why I felt the way I felt, but it’s attached to my body dysmorphia. … It wasn’t that situation, but it’s because you were not close.”

Erika was then called out for her remark during this season about taking a laxative after feeling guilty about what you eat.

“I said, ‘This is what I would do.’ I was empathetic. I thought I was empathizing. But then I found out ‘Hey, you can’t say that.’ … I grew up in a dance studio. … It was almost as coming from a ‘Hey, if that was me, I would do it like this,’” the Pretty Mess author said, adding that it was “wrong” for her to tell Crystal not to eat chicken nuggets at the same party.

Crystal then got emotional when asked about Dorit telling the group that she “throws up every morning,” telling her costar: “I’m very particular how I speak about it. I tend not to be very graphic about it. It’s very shameful. And when I saw that [I thought it was] unacceptable — not OK.”