Lisa Rinna Reveals She Threw Out Garcelle’s Book — Not Erika

Rinna Was the One Who Threw Out Garcelle’s Book

“I have to be honest — I’m the one that tossed Garcelle’s book in the trash,” Lisa said during part two. “Garcelle and I had a handshake agreement the kids were off limits. And so about a year and a half later, she put my daughter Amelia [Hamlin] in her book in not a positive light, in a negative light. And that’s what I did. … Amelia shouldn’t have to be in Garcelle’s book in a negative light, no matter what.”

The pair “moved on” after Garcelle, who recalled a conversation with Lisa about Amelia’s eating disorder in her book, and her team agreed to cut the chapter in the second edition.

“I said, ‘What can we do? It’s a week before the book actually comes out, what can we do?'” Garcelle recalled. “And so we all came up with a second edition of the book, we will take it out as well as the audio and that’s what we did.”

Erika, who was the one who posted the photo of the book in the trash via Instagram, joked about how much heat she took for the lack of recycling done at the Rinna house.

“I recycle! It was not my trash,” she said.