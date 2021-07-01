RHOBH

Erika Jayne Admits Tom Girardi ‘Funded’ Her Life as She’s Confronted With Cheating Allegations

Garcelle Beauvais told Erika that when she was recently shopping in Beverly Hills, a sales associate claimed to see Tom out to dinner with a 60-year-old “blonde girl.” When asked whether there was a “third party” involved in the split, Erika said, “It’s possible. … But I don’t know who that person is. [No third party that] I know of.”

In her confessional, she added, “It’s not the first time I’ve heard it, but if I’m 81 and a half years old, and out there still trying to get some p—y, hats off to you player.”

 

