Anniversary Woes

While fans saw Emily and Shane celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary solo on the series, Emily commemorated the milestone on social media.

“We reached a milestone of TEN years of marriage on February 14th ❤️❤️and even after a decade together….we are still committed to each other, and committed to raising five kids (3 together and my two step-daughters) with heaps of love and laughter and the very best of parenting intentions to guide them to become kind, compassionate, inspiring and educated humans,” Emily captioned a selfie of the twosome in March 2019. “Thank you Mr. Simpson for always putting me and our family first after all these years together 😘😘 Your integrity, commitment to family and hands on approach to parenting our children is always to be commended!! Here’s to another 10 years!”