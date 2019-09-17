Enter Bravo

It wasn’t long before Emily and Shane’s marriage became a story line on the Bravo series. During an August 2018 episode, Shannon Beador compared her new costar’s husband to her ex David Beador, who had an affair.

“I don’t appreciate people having opinions on my marriage when they don’t know my marriage,” Emily said during the episode. “I’m pissed. How can I take that comment any other way than derogatory? You don’t have any evidence. You are talking out of your mouth and I think it is offensive.”