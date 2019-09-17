Shane’s Past

The aspiring lawyer was previously married to a woman named Miriam, with whom he shares two children. According to divorce documents obtained by Radar Online, Shane’s first wife accused him of being abusive during their relationship.

“He used and took prescription medications of others to quell his habit,” Miriam claimed in the docs. “He made me feel trapped and hopeless as a result of excessive control and lack of liberties placed upon me … Because of all the aforementioned abuse, stress, and circumstances, I became physically ill after months of diagnostic tests, blood transfusions, and other medical procedures, not only was I diagnosed with blood disorders caused by stress, my body was what seems to be near death and I had no choice but to leave.”

Shane denied all the allegations Miriam made against him. The exes are reportedly on better terms following their tumultuous divorce, which was finalized in 2008.