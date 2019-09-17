Tension on Camera

Season 14 kicked off with Shane living in a hotel while studying for the California Bar Exam. As a result, tension between the couple was at an all-time high.

“I just feel so overwhelmed and I feel so much anxiety that I just feel like, every little thing that happens, I can’t handle it,” Emily said in an August 2019 episode. “I feel like I barely get through each thing I’m supposed to do. I feel like I’m barely being a good mom, I’m barely being a good wife, I’m barely being a good attorney. I’m just hanging on in each aspect of my life.”