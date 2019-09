The G-Chat Proposal

Shane and Emily met at work. She revealed during season 13 of RHOC that he proposed to her while they were talking via Google chat.

“He was my boss. We just talked so much and one day he was like, ‘Do you want to get married?’” Emily explained to her costars. “Well, actually, it was through Google chat, I think.”

They tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in 2009.