A Warm Welcome for Taylor
The upcoming season of RHOC will also introduce Taylor, 51, as a “friend” of the cast. (She previously appeared as an OG on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from 2010 to 2013.)
“I spent time with her on the Ultimate Girls Trip [season 2]. So I got to know her she’s been in Orange County for I think like seven years,” Tamra said about her bond with the newcomer. “She’s been good.”
Heather, however, hinted that the duo’s path was “not so smooth” on screen.
