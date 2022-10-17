Hinting at a Feud

After Taylor joined the others on stage, she addressed the transition from one franchise to another, saying, “I am in love with all of these women and it has been such a blessing. … I just feel like I home and now I have all these great relationships, we’re having a great time.”

In response to a question about potential drama, Heather replied, “I didn’t have that good a time, just full disclosure. But I do like Taylor.”

Taylor also revealed that only Kyle Richards showed her support amid her new role on RHOC. Taylor said the remaining members of the RHOBH cast have been “very busy” and didn’t reach out with well-wishes.