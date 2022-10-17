Tamra Discusses Her Past Departure

“[I admitted to getting fired] because I’m brutally honest and I just wanted to put it out there. I was fired. I got that call [when] I was camping,” the podcaster, who previously left in 2020, said on the panel.

Tamra added: “My last season was rough. I had been on for 12 years straight. I kind of felt like I needed a break, I was kind of tired of the drama. … It was a good pause. Then coming back I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is what I’ve been waiting for.’ Then when I signed the contract I had a meltdown with my husband I was like, ‘Why am I doing this?'”