August 2019

Matt claimed he couldn’t afford to pay Gina $10,000 a month in child and spousal support in court documents obtained by Us in August 2019. The former financial account manager listed his monthly income as $0 after he was forced to resign from his job following his June arrest.

“I have been seeking a new job,” Matt stated in the docs. “Although there have been no criminal charges filed against me and have never been convicted of a crime, it has been very difficult to obtain new employment.”

Matt also revealed that Gina was paid $63,000 by production and $5,450 by NBCUniversal for season 13 of RHOC, more than double what she claimed her income was in previous paperwork.