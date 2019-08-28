August 2019

Gina claimed during an August 2019 episode of RHOC that Matt had an affair before they split. “We moved here, Luca was, like, 4 months old and he had an affair,” she told costar Emily Simpson. “We tried to work through it the best we could. We were in therapy and it opened our eyes to other problems in the relationship.”

The Bravo star revealed she discovered Matt was still seeing the woman after she found a Valentine’s Day card.

“They think they’re in love,” Gina confessed during the episode. “Finding the card felt like the day that I found out about the affair in the first place. … I’ve just been carrying it around for so long and not being able to talk about it. It does feel good, at least, to just say it and try to heal from it.”