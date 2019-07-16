January 2019

After celebrating the holidays together as a family, Gina hit a rough patch when she was arrested for driving under the influence on January 31 in Rancho Santa Margarita, California. “I made a very bad choice the other night after a mom’s night out. I am extremely disappointed in myself and regret my actions wholeheartedly,” she said in a statement at the time. “I have learned a valuable lesson and hope to show you all that this one incident does not define me.”

Days later, she vowed to never drink and drive again.