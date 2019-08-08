July 2019

After Gina asked the judge to order Matthew to “submit to random expanded urine drug/alcohol testing,” he responded by pointing out her own history with substance abuse.

“Both [Gina] and I in the past had together used recreational marijuana and consumed alcohol. I am no longer engaged in drinking or marijuana use – and certainly never hard drug/narcotics,” Matthew declared in the paperwork obtained by Us. “I am certainly not a habitual, frequent or continual user of controlled substances as I understand that the Petitioner is accusing me of. I have never had a DUI, been arrested for a drug or alcohol related crime, nor convicted of one. … WHAT I AM IS a devoted Father to our three young children who is willing to take the urine alcohol/drug test requested.”

In Matthew’s response, the docs also state that Gina “has her own significant problems.”

“This year alone she was ticketed for blowing through a stop sign and talking while holding her phone,” the paperwork reads. “Only a few weeks ago, Petitioner pled guilty to Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08% or higher.”