June 2019

Gina filed for a restraining order against her estranged husband two days after his arrest.

In the paperwork, the reality star detailed the alleged fight that led to Matthew’s arrest. “[Matthew] was screaming in my face saying he was going to f–king kill me. He ripped my bra strap off, then took a pillow and hit me on the side of the head with it hard. My ears rang. I begged him to stop… to calm down… but he kept hitting me,” she claimed. “His eyes were black and nothing I said could bring him back to reality. Even when I was begging and pleading with him to stop because our children were home too, it had no effect on him.”

Gina also alleged that the June 22 incident wasn’t their first violent argument, noting that she has been scared of him in the past. In the docs, she referenced an August 2018 incident. “I locked myself in my bedroom. He began yelling at me through the door saying, ‘Let me in! I need something from the closet!’ He eventually broke through the door and went straight to my closet,” Gina alleged. “I could hear him playing with his shotgun.”

In the paperwork, Gina concluded that Matthew, who has yet to publicly respond to the allegations, needs “professional help.”