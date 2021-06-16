Braunwyn Windham-Burke

The Laguna Beach native joined RHOC in 2019. She was a regular for seasons 14 and 15 before her exit. According to reports, Bravo decided not to renew her, Dodd and Vargas’s contracts.

“I’m incredibly sad to not be able to come back to The Real Housewives of Orange County next year,” Windham-Burke said in a statement to People. “I loved every moment of being a Housewife, and am so proud of my time on the show – the good, the bad, and the in-between. It feels revolutionary to say, but I was able to get sober and stay sober on reality TV.”