Teresa Opens Up

Fans saw Teresa and her costars discuss Joe Giudice’s deportation case in a video shared by Bravo on June 20. “If he gets deported, he’ll never be able to go to their graduation[s], celebrate their birthdays, anything,” she said in the clip. “He’s going to be missing out on so much. The girls adore their father and no child should have to go through what my daughters are going through. They should have their daddy here.”

The video also seemingly served as an indication that Teresa will speak about the situation during season 10.

“You’re going to get to know me even better this season, because it’s hard for me to open up,” she told Us on July 19. “I think that’s the problem that everyone thinks that I’m so tough, and blah-blah. I do open up this season, which is good. I think people are going to get to know me even better this season. … Even my brother says that. My brother’s like, ‘Wow. I can’t believe you’re finally opening up a little bit more.’ My brother’s always telling me, ‘You need to open up more.’”