Teresa Vs. Danielle

Us broke the news in June that Teresa and Danielle reignited their feud while filming season 10.

“By the end of the season, there was a lot of finger pointing between Teresa and Danielle and it led to their falling out,” one insider revealed, noting that there was an “ugly” case of “she said, she said between them.”

After a second source told Us that the women “unfollowed each other and aren’t speaking,” Teresa confirmed to Us that she wasn’t on good terms with Danielle, whom she reconnected with in 2016 after their first falling out.