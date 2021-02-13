COVID Changes Everything

“This season, I feel like I really tried to make an effort in building a friendship with Melissa. I was silly with her at times to show her that I can really be a lot of fun,” Jennifer Aydin spills. However, her main focus is her family troubles. “The pandemic forced my brother’s jewelry store to close, leaving him no other option to go and move to Turkey with his wife and his new baby since their paperwork isn’t in order yet. As a result of my brother moving out, it left my parents living together without a buffer and with nothing to do but to irritate each other. It got so toxic that I insisted my dad move in with me to alleviate the fighting.”