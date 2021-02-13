Marriage Woes

“16 years is a long time! Whoever said marriage is easy is a liar! Joe and I have a beautiful thing because we both always wanted the same things in life; a successful healthy family and making sure everyone around us is happy,” Melissa says of her long marriage with husband Joe Gorga. “Our kids are our life and they are the reason we work so hard, try so hard, and fight so hard for our marriage. I feel like we’re doing a pretty good job for being in the public eye for this long! We both try to keep our two feet on the ground and remember what is real and what is not.”

She teases that the “biggest challenge” is that they can give their kids everything but also want to teach them to work hard. “We are always trying to figure out a way to show them how hard we work. We want them to know they need to work hard as well if they want to maintain the lifestyle they are accustomed to,” she says.