Brynn Whitfield

The marketing consultant and communications professional is also a certified yoga teacher. Though her Instagram is filled with luxe travel photos, details about her personal life will remain a mystery — until Bravo’s cameras get the scoop.

Before joining the rebooted RHONY cast, Whitfield was raised in the Midwest by her grandmother, who “taught her invaluable lessons about navigating life, owning her narrative as a bi-racial woman and the true meaning of hard work,” per Bravo.