Erin Dana Lichy

The interior designer is married to attorney Abraham Lichy, and they share three children: Levi, 7, Layla, 5, and Elijah, 2. Erin became a real estate agent at just 19 years old before launching her Homegirl company. The Israel native has also known fellow RHONY newbie Savetsky for more than a decade.

“15 years ago we met and I knew you’d be in my life forever,” Erin wrote via her Instagram Story in a birthday tribute to her pal on Saturday. “I love you and wish everything you wish for yourself this year. Thank you for always being such a good girlfriend.”