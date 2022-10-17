Sai De Silva

The lifestyle and fashion blogger is married to David Craig, who is usually behind the camera on her social media posts. They share London Scout, 11, and son Rio Dash, 5.

“I’ve been hiding this secret for the longest [time],” she told followers via Instagram on Monday. “It’s going to be a very fun season. I’m very excited to join because it is a fresh start. It is a brand-new cast. We’re super diverse. It really represents what New York City is about. I grew up here, so this is a big deal.”

She also laughed off fans who were concerned that she was still riding the subway. “I’m not about to go get a driver and security guard. Things are fine,” De Silva said.