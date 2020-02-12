She Once Publicly Argued With Michael Che

In addition to her fashion line, Married to the Mob, Leah has a podcast called “Improper Etiquette.” During 2017 episode, Leah slammed Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che for his dating habits after they matched on a dating app.

“I met a comedian, I’ve dealt with a few comedians. They are the worst, I don’t even know why I entertain this but I have to say … Michael Che is so arrogant and so rude and disrespectful that I cannot even believe that someone,” she said. “You’re like a D-list celebrity to me, whatever, that’s why I don’t even care that I’m saying his name. I’m not like blowing up Jay Z’s spot.”

Leah continued: “He kept just texting me, going, ‘I’m fat. Does that turn you on?’ And I’m like, ‘you’re fat? I think I’ve seen you and you’re not fat, OK.’”

Che fired back by sharing his messages with Leah with Page Six. While they certainly chatted, the comedian appeared to stop answering Leah and told her he didn’t want to meet up.

“U don’t ask any questions. Ur so odd,” Leah wrote, to which Che replied, “You got that from 8 innocuous texts?”

“Do u ever want to meet up? Or r we just gonna text each other randomly until eternity? Well I did think it was odd u kept saying ur fat,” she fired back.

He replied: “I [don’t] wanna meet up. You text really strange declarations looking for a reaction, and I don’t wanna know what’s the real life equivalent of that.”

Their message exchange ended with Leah sending Che her podcast about him.