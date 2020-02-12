She’s a Mother

Leah is the mother of 12-year-old daughter Keir. “The fire in my heart burns for her smile, laugh, beautiful eyes, her touch and hugs, her old soul,” she wrote about her child in a May 2016 column. “She has an intensity in her eyes that intimidates me from time to time, only because I know I can’t tame it. She tells me how it is; that I can’t cook, I’m on my phone too much, our apartment should be bigger, and that I’m not that cool. Oh, she also says I look good for my age, but not young for my age.”

Keir’s father is a man named Rob. Leah wrote that the couple split when their daughter was 1. “She has the gift of drawing and creativity from her dad; She can be introverted and shy like him too,” she penned. “Not too quick to make new friends but loyal to the ones she has.”